Treasury yields rise after U.S. jobless claims, manufacturing data – MarketWatch

Treasury yields rose to start the new month, third quarter and second half of 2021. Long-dated debt is coming off a quarter that saw the sharpest yield declines since the first quarter of 2020.

Ahead of the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report on Friday from the Labor Department, markets parsed first-time jobless claims, which fell to 364,000 last week from 411,000 the previous week, the Labor Department said. Economists had forecast a decline to 380,000. The data comes follows a better-than-expected update on private-sector employment from ADP on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the IHS Markit final reading of its US. June manufacturing PMI was 62.1, compared with a flash estimate of 62.6, but unchanged from the May final reading. The Institute for Supply Management’s more closely followed manufacturing index slipped to 60.6% in June from 61.2% in May, coming in slightly below the Wall Street forecast. A reading of more than 50 indicates an expansion in activity.

Construction spending fell 0.3% in May at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1.55 trillion, the U.S. Commerce Department reported. Economists polled by Wall Street Journal had expected a 0.5% increase.

Separately, oil prices

CL.1,

-0.05%

jumped Thursday as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, met and were expected to see an agreement to lift output by around 500,000 barrels a day beginning in August.

Surging oil prices can weigh on Treasurys because it is seen as inflationary.

What strategists are saying

“Despite this, the long-term breakeven rate of inflation was little changed followed the ISM results. The 10-year breakeven is yielding around 2.35%, which is down from its intra-year high of 2.56%, and where it was trading last week,” wrote Joseph LaVorgna, economist at Natixis, in a research report published Thursday.

“The fixed income market has not been bothered by rising prices. Why? First, prices

respond to demand. While the latter is strong, it is expected to slow. We are starting to see this,” he wrote.

“Consumer spending has declined in three out of the last four months. When demand weakens, prices inevitably follow. This is why inflation is

dubbed a lagging indicator,” wrote LaVorgna.

“Two, the biggest input into the production process is labor. Labor demand is slowing, too…this suggests that upward wage pressure, outside of productivity

gains, should be limited. No wonder the bond market is not concerned about inflation.”