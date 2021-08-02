Treasury yields mostly lower to kick off August – MarketWatch

Treasury yields were mostly lower to kick off August trading on Monday, after the rates on 2- and 10-year notes saw their biggest monthly declines since March 2020.

Treasurys found a modest bid as stock-index futures pointed to a healthy start for equities. Major U.S. stock averages lost ground last week, but remain not far off all-time highs.

A bipartisan group of senators late Sunday unveiled details of a nearly $1 trillion infrastructure package. A lengthy debate lies ahead for the measure, a priority of President Joe Biden.

In China, data released Saturday by the National Bureau of Statistics showing the country’s official purchasing managers index fell to 50.4 in July from 50.9 in June. Numbers above 50 indicate expansion on the 100-point scale.

Speculation remains around the timing of when the Federal Reserve will lay out a timetable for tapering its program of monthly asset purchases. Fed Gov. Lael Brainard, in a Friday speech, made remarks that suggested she doesn’t expect policy makers to be in position to announce a plan until this fall.

Brainard said the Fed would be better positioned to assess progress by the labor market toward the central bank’s goals in October, when spending, school and work patterns “should settle into a post-pandemic normal,” The Wall Street Journal reported.

IHS Markit purchasing managers index readings for the U.S. are due at 9:45 a.m. Eastern, while the Institute for Supply Management’s July manufacturing index is due at 10 a.m. June data on construction spending is also scheduled for 10 a.m.

The main event on the economic calendar comes Friday, with the release of the July jobs report.

What are analysts saying?

“U.S. payroll data this week will be a key focus for the market, particularly after Fed

Chair Powell seemed to put more focus on the labor market than inflation as the

arbiter of the Fed’s upcoming tapering decision,” said Steve Barrow, head of G-10 strategy at Standard Bank, in a note.