treasury-yields-fall-ahead-of-fed-policy-meeting-–.

U.S. Treasury yields fell slightly on Tuesday morning, as the Federal Reserve is set to kick off its two-day policy meeting. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 2 basis points to 1.249% at 3:30 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond dipped 2 basis points to 1.907%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point equals 0.01 percentage points.

The Federal Open Market Committee is due to begin its two-day meeting on Tuesday. A statement will then be released after meeting concludes on Wednesday afternoon, giving insight as to where the Fed stands on its monetary policy outlook. Mobeen Tahir, associate director of research at WisdomTree, told .’s “Squawk Box Europe” on Tuesday that his firm believed that the “narrative from central banks is evolving but not evolving fast enough.”

