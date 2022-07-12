treasury-nominee-pressed-on-global-tax-deal,-china-tariffs,-inflation

WASHINGTON—Senators pressed Jay Shambaugh, President Biden’s pick to serve as the Treasury Department’s top economic diplomat, about the administration’s efforts to overhaul the global tax system, elevated inflation and U.S.-China relations at a confirmation hearing Tuesday.

If confirmed by the Senate to be Treasury’s undersecretary for international affairs, Mr. Shambaugh, an economist, would play a key role in shaping the department’s work on international trade and finance, including overseeing relations with the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.