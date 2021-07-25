Travis Scott x fragment x Air Jordan 1 High Sample Surfaces – HYPEBEAST

As we wait for the release of the Travis Scott x fragment design x Air Jordan 1 Low and High, images of a sample for the heavyweight three-way collaboration recently surfaced. Spotted on the feet of La Flame’s longtime friend DJ Chase B, the sample appears to be an alternate of the High iterations releasing later this year.
The Travis Scott x fragment design x Air Jordan 1 High sample features a premium white leather base accented by black at the toe and blue overlays at the rear. As per usual, the shoe features enlarged reversed Swooshes but the fragment lightning bolt motif at the heel also has been enlarged.
Although not much is known at the moment, it is believed that the sample design will not be released to the public.
For more footwear news, Nike is now suing a former employee turned sneaker customizer.
