Travis Scott Premieres New Song, ‘Escape Plan,’ at Rolling Loud Festival – Variety

Travis Scott premiered a new song apparently titled “Escape Plan” during his headlining set at Day Two of the Rolling Loud Miami festival on Saturday night. Scott had teased the song and video earlier on Saturday with a minute-long clip — lensed in a wide variety of locations, including a private jet, a yacht and a number of expensive-looking tropical locales — with the caption “Hmm someone [asked] me how I’m starting I said this is how. Who can remember this by tonight.”

The track is apparently the latest from Scott’s upcoming fourth album and follow-up to his blockbuster “Astroworld,” which is apparently titled “Utopia” and he’s been teasing since June of last year. He spoke with Variety about it during an interview earlier this year about “The Plan,” his song from the “Tenet” soundtrack.

“It’s feeling like a progression from ‘Astroworld,’ I’m starting to shape a new soundscape, it’s pretty interesting,” he said. “I’m just growing from where I left off, and taking it to an untouchable height.”

Asked whether he’s looking at it as a thematically unified album or just a collection of songs, he said, “I’m totally working on an album — I definitely care more about making albums than just dropping songs. I like dropping songs as much as I wanna drop them, but I love albums — I grew up on them.”

Asked what he’s been listening to lately, he listed fellow Houstonites left-field alt-rock group (and fellow Houston-ites) Khruangbin, and “I’ve been going back to some old Bjork, my friend Toro Y Moi, and a lot of random soul. Yeah, man.”

Earlier this week Scott was in the gravitational pull of Kanye West’s “Donda” album premiere in Atlanta, where his guest verse on a track apparently called “Praise God” was aired (Scott was not in attendance). Baby Keem appears on the track as well, although West (as usual) has postponed the album’s release date, announced for Friday but reportedly now August 6.

