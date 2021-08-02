Travis Scott Gets Into Business With A24

Photo: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

A24 and the “A” stands for Astroworld. Cactus Jack Films, the production company by rap-treneur Travis Scott, has signed a production deal with indie studio A24. Together, they’re producing Utopia, which was teased on Scott’s Instagram with an image of a “first draft” script. Cactus Jack is the creative force behind collaborations like Travis Scott’s McDonald’s meal, his Fortnite concert, and more. A24 has given us Moonlight, Uncut Gems, Euphoria, and earned 25 Oscars for films like Room and Ex Machina. Per Variety, Scott’s first project with A24 will coincide with his next album release. Last month at Rolling Loud, he projected a QR code into the sky advertising his undated upcoming single. This is what happens when you encourage Gen Z to go into STEM. Right now, fans are waiting for the official release of a new Kanye West track featuring Scott, reportedly titled “Praise God.” Travis Scott’s auteur era begins now.