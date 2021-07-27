Home News Africa Travelers Escape Death As Trucks Tumble In Osun
Not fewer than three persons have escaped death as two trucks collapsed on the highway, leaving one tumbled and fell off.

The incident occurred on Tuesday morning, around Majeroku axis, Gbongan-Ibadan express road in the State of Osun.

Confirming the incident, Agnes Ogungbemi, the spokesperson of the Federal Roads Safety Commission (FRSC), said the accident involved a white Mack trailer with registration number KTU774XW and a yellow DAF truck with number LSD314XX, occurred around 2:45am and was reported around 8:30am.

Ogungbemi revealed that the probable cause of the crash was overspeeding on the part of the drivers and loss of vehicle control.

She also stated that men of the commission have been on ground at the accident scene controlling traffic as effort is ongoing to clear the road which the trucks are obstructing.

