travel-agent-docked-for-alleged-visa-fraud

A 53-year-old travel agent has been docked before an Akure Magistrate Court, Ondo State for allegedly obtaining the sum of N500,000 from a man under the pretence of procuring a visa for the unsuspecting victim identified as Falaye Olowofela.

The travel agent identified as Mustapha was arraigned before the court by the Police on one count charge of obtaining money under false pretences (OBT).

The accused was said to have committed the crime in September 2020 at 17A, Egbede street, off Car street, Akure Magisterial District.

After fraudulently collecting the money from the victim, he failed to fulfil his own part of the bargain.

According to the prosecution, the offence is contrary to and punishable under section 419 of the Criminal Code Cap 37 Volume 1 Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria, 2006.

However, the defendant pleaded not guilty when the charge was read to him.

While urging the court to remand the defendant in prison custody, the Police Prosecutor, Inspector Augustine Omhenimhen, said the move will enable him to assemble his witnesses and as well study the case file.

On his part, the Defense Counsel, T. A Fagumoye, urged the court to admit his client to bail in most liberal terms, pledging that he would provide a reliable surety and will not jump bail.

Meanwhile, the trial Magistrate, O. R Yakubu, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N600,000 with a surety in like sum, with the case subsequently adjourned till July 28, 2021, for the continuation of hearing.

