Transform your home into a golden grotto like Olivia Bowen from just £2.50

With Christmas on the horizon, celebrities up and down the country have been busy decorating their homes with everything from twinkling fairy lights to giant bows and ribbons.

Former Love Island contestants Olivia and Alex Bowen are just two of the stars who’ve given their own home a stunning makeover, and have eagerly shared the results of the transformation on Instagram.

After moving into their sprawling Essex mansion back in 2019, the pair have put their own stylish stamp on the property – especially when it comes to their Christmas decorations.

Olivia and Alex have decorated their staircase bannisters with garlands and fairy lights, making their home look like a magical festive grotto for their newborn son Abel. And fans taking inspiration from the pair need look no further as OK! have compiled a selection of glittering and golden Christmas must-haves products to get the luxe look…

Olivia Bowen has created a gorgeous Christmas display for her family

(Image: Instagram/Olivia Bowen)

The Bowen’s home was giving a festive makeover by creative designers, Decor Inc

(Image: Instagram/The Bowen home)

It will be son Abel’s first Christmas

(Image: Instagram/The Bowen home)

Moon and star decoration, B&M, £2.5

This simple celestial decoration is right on trend and features a gorgeous golden thread. Priced at just £2.50 it won’t break the bank.

This cute decoration adds a touch of glamour

(Image: Moon and star decoration, B&M, £2.5)

Christmas Angel velvet cushion, Jan Constantine, £135

Angelic soft furnishings can transform your space

(Image: Christmas Angel velvet cushion, Jan Constantine, £135)

Copper Mistletoe Light Up Christmas wreath, Dibor, £18.95

A light up wreath is perfect for a cosy night in

(Image: Copper Mistletoe Light Up Christmas wreath, Dibor, £18.95)

White and gold stag, Dunelm, £12

A sweet stag is a must for your festive table

Cut glass will add sparkle to your dining table. These gorgeous champagne saucers are priced at £10 for a pair, the gold rimmed tableware starts from £5. The gold snowflake napkins are £14 for a set of four and the bird decoration is £6. All John Lewis.

A champagne dining table sets the scene

Golden jewelled tree topper, Cox and Cox, £15.50

For a classy Christmas, focus on gold tones

Set a sophisticated Christmas dining table with John Lewis’s beautiful Winter Fayre collection. The gold snowflake tablecloth is priced at £40, the four-branch candle holders, £40 each and the Fill Your Own Christmas Crackers, £8 for a pack of six.

Create a festive mood with a snowflake tablecloth

Gold Gilded Martini glasses, Ella James, £36

Transform cocktail hour with gorgeous glassware

Rockett St George’s delicate Honeycomb Christmas trees are the perfect finishing touch to your festive table. Priced at £19.50 for a set of three.

These honeycomb trees look good enough to eat

Shiny glitter bauble, The Range, £3

A sprinkle of glitter adds a touch of fun to your festive scheme

This battery-powered fir cone garland from The White Company is the perfect way to dress up tables and style mantels. Each fir cone is covered in glitter and has an LED light inside.Priced at £35.

Add sparkle to your mantel with a garland

READ NEXT:

Shop the limited-edition OK! Christmas Beauty Box for £50 – worth an incredible £280 To read the very best of today’s OK! content from breaking news to Royals and TV – CLICK HERE Christmas gift guide 2022: top 20 gifts for someone who already has everything Luxury Christmas gifts to treat your loved ones, handpicked by our OK! style editors For all your daily celebrity news and gossip, sign up to OK!’s newsletter – CLICK HERE Story Saved

You can find this story in My Bookmarks.Or by navigating to the user icon in the top right.

–