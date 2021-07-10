transfers:-arsenal-confirm-tavares-signing,-liverpool-close-to-saul,-others

ARSENAL

Arsenal have announced the signing of Nuno Tavares from Benfica. The Portuguese defender has been assigned the number 20 jersey.

The Gunners are also in the race for Albert Sambi Lokonga of Anderlecht. The 21-year-old midfielder is reportedly set to undergo a medical at the North London club in a £18m deal.

AC MILAN

The Serie A giants have reportedly put talks to sign Tiemoue Bakayoko and Hakim Ziyech on hold as they consider Chelsea’s demands too high. The club are also considering Real Madrid’s Isco and Ajax’s Dusan Tadic after Hakan Calhanoglu joined rivals, Inter Milan.

CHELSEA

Chelsea’s Kurt Zouma is reportedly set to join Jose Mourinho at Roma. The French defender has been offered a loan move to Italy after seven seasons in London.

LIVERPOOL

The Reds are reportedly close to signing Saul Niguez from Atletico Madrid. The Jurgen Klopp-led be favourites among other interested clubs to land the Spanish star.

Liverpool are also reportedly trying to sign Youri Tielemans from Leicester City this summer. The Belgian star is thought to be the perfect replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum, who joined Paris Saint Germain recently.

The club are also said to be eyeing a move for Yves Bissouma of Brighton & Hove Albion. Liverpool Echo reports that Bissouma, alongside 19-year-old Ajax player, Ryan Gravenberch, are on the Reds’ wish list.

Nigerian striker, Taiwo Awoniyi is reportedly set to be on his way out of Liverpool. Since his move to Anfield in 2015, the forward has not made a competitive appearance for the Reds due to work permit issues. He has been loaned out seven times.

MANCHESTER UNITED

Tabith Chong has joined Birmingham on loan for the 2021-22 season. The Dutchman spent last season on loan at Werder Bremen and Club Brugge, managing 28 appearances across both spells.

NEWCASTLE

Mario Lemina’s proposed move to the Magpies has fallen through, with owner Mike Ashley allegedly reluctant to pay £4million for a 28-year-old. The Gabon international has fallen out of favour at Southampton, spending loans away from the club on two occasions – Galatasaray and Fulham.

WEST HAM

West Ham are in talks with Paris Saint Germain to sign goalkeeper Alphonse Areola. The French impressed while on loan at Fulham last season. With the Ligue 1 club signing Gianluigi Donarumma from AC Milan, Areola may consider the Hammers’ loan an option to consider.

WOLVES

Angers defender Rayan Ait-Nouri has signed a five-year deal with the Premier League club.

WATFORD

The Hornets have signed Joshua King from Everton. The Norwegian striker has signed a two-year deal with an option of extending it for another year.

The newly-promoted Premier League side have also confirmed the signing of Nigerian midfielder, Peter Etebo, on loan from Stoke City.

