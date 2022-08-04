Transfer: You’re panicking, buying players Chelsea don’t need – Carragher slams Todd Boehly

Former Liverpool defender, Jamie Carragher has noted that Chelsea are now in the transfer market buying anything they see.

Carragher believes that most players the Blues’ owner, Todd Boehly is bringing in may end up not being important to the club.

Chelsea are set to announce the arrival of Brighton left-back Marc Cucurella and Carragher wonders if the Blues need the player, having the likes of Ben Chilwell in their ranks.

The former Liverpool man thinks Chelsea’s ongoing pursuit of Cucurella is proof the club are ‘panicking’.

“I think the way most football clubs are run now, it’s a lot more organised, a lot more sort of, you know, who you want, it’s not sort of these panic things that used to happen in the past and people just go buy and you’d look at it.

“I look at a couple of things Chelsea do and I’m just thinking, is it a panic because you haven’t bought someone and you’ve got to get someone?

“You bought Ben Chilwell for £50m and then you’re trying to get another left back, like you didn’t want them a month ago, you want them now,” he said on Sky Sports.