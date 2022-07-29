Transfer: You’re a disgrace – Neville blasts Barcelona over De Jong

Manchester United legend, Gary Neville, has slammed Barcelona over their treatment of midfielder Frenkie De Jong.

Responding to a fan on Twitter, Neville hit out at Barcelona and called them a “disgrace” for how they have handled De Jong’s situation so far, amid interest from Man United.

The former defender wrote, “I actually don’t care if he signs for United or not! However, it has highlighted a situation I’ve always been passionate about, which is employers/clubs taking the piss out of workers/players and not paying them their due money! Barca are a disgrace to their great name!”

bioreports reports that De Jong has been heavily linked with a transfer to Man United all summer.

It is believed the Red Devils have struck a £71.5 million agreement with Barcelona, but issues surrounding a sum of £17m in deferred wages and bonuses owed to the player have stalled any move.

However, this is not the first time that Neville has criticised Barcelona.

Earlier this week, he had suggested that De Jong should consider taking legal action against the Catalan club.