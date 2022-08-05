Home NEWS Transfer: You can’t win – Simon Jordan slams Gary Neville over Todd Boehly
Transfer: You can't win – Simon Jordan slams Gary Neville over Todd Boehly

by News
Former Crystal Palace owner, Simon Jordan has hit out at Manchester United legend, Gary Neville, for his comments about Chelsea owner, Todd Boehly.

Neville was critical of the American treating Chelsea like he’s playing a game of football manager before going on to say the club was ‘panicking’ in the transfer window.

But former Crystal Palace owner Jordan has stuck up for Boehly.

“How come Gary Neville is saying, he’s so busy…? You can’t win!” he said.

“If he wasn’t busy and getting his hands dirty, then people would be saying ‘well, what’s he doing then?”

Gary Neville had also questioned some of the American’s transfer decisions such as the move to sign Brighton right-back Marc Cucurella.

