transfer:-xavi-reveals-two-reasons-why-de-jong-may-leave-barcelona

Barcelona manager, Xavi Hernandez has revealed he has spoken to Frenkie de Jong about his future at the club.

De Jong has been heavily linked with a summer transfer to Manchester United, however a move has so far failed to materialise.

Xavi, speaking after a 1-0 win over Real Madrid in a pre-season friendly, admitted the player could still leave because of the club’s economic situation and Financial Fair Play (FFP).

“I’m not here to send messages. I already spoke with Frenkie. I value him very much.

“He’s key player, but then there’s economic situation and Financial Fair Play.

“He can give us a lot also as a centre back,” Xavi said.

