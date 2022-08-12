Home NEWS Transfer: Xavi gives updates on Aubameyang, De Jong moving to Chelsea
Transfer: Xavi gives updates on Aubameyang, De Jong moving to Chelsea

by News
Barcelona manager, Xavi Hernandez, has given updates on the futures of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Frenkie de Jong.

Both Aubameyang and De Jong are being heavily linked with a move to Chelsea this summer.

However, Xavi has said he is counting on Aubameyang for the new season, ahead of their LaLiga opener.

“I’m counting on Pierre Aubameyang. I’m really delighted with him, he can help us.

“Those I am not counting on already know, they know won’t play. Between now and August 31, different things can happen.

“I really like Aubameyang,” Xavi said.

On De Jong, he added: ” I consider Frenkie important for me, he’s in the squad and that’s it. Until August 31st, we’ll see because the market is still open.

“We don’t know what’s going to happen with many players until the end of the window.”

