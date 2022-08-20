Transfer: Xavi gives update on Aubameyang’s move to Chelsea

Barcelona manager, Xavier Hernandez, has given an update on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s move to Chelsea.

Thomas Tuchel is keen to be reunited with the former Arsenal skipper at Stamford Bridge this summer.

However, the Blues are yet to agree on a fee with Barca for Aubameyang.

Speaking on the possibility of the move, Xavier told reporters: “We don’t know what will happen.

“Right now he’s our player, he’s important but the circumstances will tell”.

“At the moment neither Auba nor Memphis has left… now the priority is to register Koundé”.