Transfer: Willian’s contract terminated ahead of move to Arsenal’s rivals

Willian is all set to return to the Premier League after his contract with Corinthians was terminated on Friday.

This was confirmed by football transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano.

Romano tweeted: “Former Chelsea and Arsenal winger Willian has signed termination of the contract with Corinthians.

“He wants a new challenge in Europe.

“Discussions ongoing to find the best solution with his agent.”

It is believed that Willian will join Fulham before the summer transfer window closes.

The Brazilian left Chelsea as a free agent in 2020 and moved to Arsenal, where he scored only once in 25 appearances.

Willian’s contract at the Emirates was terminated in 2021 and he signed for Corinthians.

