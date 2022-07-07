Transfer: Why I left Chelsea for Barcelona – Christensen

Denmark defender, Andreas Christensen, has claimed that signing for Barcelona is a “dream come true” as he supported the club as a child.
The 26-year-old arrives at the LaLiga club as a free agent.
This follows the expiration of his contract at Chelsea in June.
Christensen has now signed a deal until June 2026 with Barcelona.
“I grew up watching Barcelona. Ronaldinho and Deco were my favourite players.
“I’m so happy and I was waiting a long time for this day to arrive. I’m very excited to get started.
“It’s true that I had other options and good teams showed interest in signing me, but when you have a dream you don’t hesitate. Dreams can come true,” Christensen told a news conference.”