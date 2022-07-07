Home NEWS Transfer: Why I left Chelsea for Barcelona – Christensen
Transfer: Why I left Chelsea for Barcelona – Christensen

Denmark defender, Andreas Christensen, has claimed that signing for Barcelona is a “dream come true” as he supported the club as a child.

The 26-year-old arrives at the LaLiga club as a free agent.

This follows the expiration of his contract at Chelsea in June.

Christensen has now signed a deal until June 2026 with Barcelona.

“I grew up watching Barcelona. Ronaldinho and Deco were my favourite players.

“I’m so happy and I was waiting a long time for this day to arrive. I’m very excited to get started.

“It’s true that I had other options and good teams showed interest in signing me, but when you have a dream you don’t hesitate. Dreams can come true,” Christensen told a news conference.”

