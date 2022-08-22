Home NEWS Transfer: Why I decided to leave Real Madrid, join Man United – Casemiro
Transfer: Why I decided to leave Real Madrid, join Man United – Casemiro

Casemiro has revealed why he decided to leave Real Madrid.

The 30-year-old held a press conference at Real Madrid’s training complex on Monday morning aheaď of his move to Manchester United.

The Brazil international will now fly to Manchester ahead of his £59.5million move to United.

Casemiro revealed that he knew he would leave Real Madrid as soon as he won a fifth Champions League title last season.

Asked when he decided to leave, Casemiro told reporters: “I spoke to my agents after the Champions League final, I knew it was the end.

“When you make a big decision in your life, it’s always important. I felt my journey here was over. After the holidays I had the same feeling.

“Now I am joining the biggest club in England.”

