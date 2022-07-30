transfer:-what-ten-hag-said-about-ronaldo-after-man-utd’s-1-0-defeat-to-atletico-madrid

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag, has said Cristiano Ronaldo will play in Sunday’s pre-season friendly against Rayo Vallecano.

Ten Hag confirmed this after a 1-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid, on Saturday.

Joao Felix smashed in a late winner, as United lost to the LaLiga side in Oslo, Norway.

Ronaldo, who only returned to the UK this season, was left out of the squad for the game. But the 37-year-old who wants to leave Old Trafford will feature against Rayo.

“Cristiano Ronaldo will play against Rayo Vallecano.

“Yes, he will be in the squad tomorrow. We’ll see how long he can play,” Ten Hag said.