Transfer: We’ve sold many players – Ajax coach speaks on Antony joining Man Utd

Ajax coach, Alfred Schreuder has insisted Antony will remain at the club beyond this summer despite interest from Manchester United.

Antony has been linked with a reunion with Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford, but a deal between both clubs has failed to materialise.

Speaking to ESPN on Friday, Schreuder said: “I really think he will stay.

“Of course, we have sold a lot of players now. That has not happened in recent years.

“We have also bought players. But we have sold so many players that I assume nobody will leave.”

When asked if he has agreed on a dateline to allow players to leave, Schreuder replied: “No, we did not discuss that. But we do talk to each other daily.

“I assume that no one is leaving. If we sell one more key player, it wouldn’t be good for us.”

United have already agreed a deal to sign Lisandro Martinez from Ajax for an initial €57.37 million, which could rise to €67.37m through variables.