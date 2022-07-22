transfer:-west-ham-battle-nottingham-forest-for-dennis

Premier League new boys, Nottingham Forest face stiff competition from West Ham United in their bid to sign forward, Emmanuel Dennis.

Dennis is looking to leave Watford this summer following the Hornets’ relegation from the Premier League last season.

The Nigeria international scored 10 goals and recorded seven assists in 33 league appearances for Watford.

Nottingham Forest appear to be leading the race for Dennis, according to several reports in the United Kingdom, but West Ham are also prepared to table a bid for the striker.

The Hammers have faced frustration in their bid to sign a new striker with Chelsea not ready to sanction the sale of Armando Broja.

Watford are looking to rake in £20m from Dennis’s sale.

The 24-year-old joined the London club from Belgian Pro League outfit, Club Brugge for £3m last summer.