Transfer: Wesley Fofana drops hint on Chelsea move

Leicester City star Wesley Fofana has dropped a major hint over a move to Chelsea

The French star has deleted traces of Leicester City from his social media profiles ahead of the Stamford Bridge move.

Chelsea have made the defender their priority this summer as they seek to replace Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christsensen after their departures from the club.

Leicester want £80million for the 24-year-old and that would make him the joint-most expensive defender of all time alongside Harry Maguire.

That price hasn’t put off Chelsea, though, and the Blues will attempt to include players in the deal in order to bring the overall price down.

While there’s still some way to go before any deal is completed, it would appear that Fofana has made his mind up on a move away from the King Power Stadium.

