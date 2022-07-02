Transfer: We will announce two new players next week – Barcelona president, Laporta

Barcelona president, Joan Laporta, has confirmed the club will unveil two new players next week.

The LaLiga club are planning to officially announce Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen.

Kessi and Christensen will sign for Barca as free agents, having left AC Milan and Chelsea respectively this summer.

The duo have now signed their contracts and undergone medicals with the Spanish club.

“We will present Kessié on Wednesday and Christensen on Thursday,” Laporta told reporters on Saturday.

Barcelona are still looking to sign Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha from Bayern Munich and Leeds United respectively.