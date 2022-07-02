Home NEWS Transfer: We will announce two new players next week – Barcelona president, Laporta
NEWSNews Africa

Transfer: We will announce two new players next week – Barcelona president, Laporta

by News
0 views
transfer:-we-will-announce-two-new-players-next-week-–-barcelona-president,-laporta

Barcelona president, Joan Laporta, has confirmed the club will unveil two new players next week.

The LaLiga club are planning to officially announce Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen.

Kessi and Christensen will sign for Barca as free agents, having left AC Milan and Chelsea respectively this summer.

The duo have now signed their contracts and undergone medicals with the Spanish club.

“We will present Kessié on Wednesday and Christensen on Thursday,” Laporta told reporters on Saturday.

Barcelona are still looking to sign Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha from Bayern Munich and Leeds United respectively.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

ADC demands investigation as African migrants die at...

How Ondo Pastor kidnapped 77 church members, used...

Chelsea: People don’t want to admit they were...

Rivers model seaport loses over N1bn in 6...

Zamfara NUJ elects new leadership

Boko Haram, ISWAP terrorists targeting Igbo soldiers, we...

EPL: He doesn’t not worth it – Hislop...

Transfer: De Jong doesn’t want to join Man...

EPL: Cristiano Ronaldo’s next move is done deal...

Police Rescue Over 50 Abducted Children In Underground...

Leave a Reply