Transfer: We discussed possible Ronaldo deal – Bayern Munich admits

Bayern Munich CEO, Oliver Kahn has revealed that they discussed a possible transfer for Cristiano Ronaldo “internally”.

However, the conclusion reached during the meeting is that the Manchester United forward “would not fit into our philosophy”.

Kahn told Bild: “We discussed Cristiano Ronaldo internally. I consider him one of the greatest footballers ever.

“Then we came to the conclusion that, despite our appreciation for Cristiano, he would not fit into our philosophy in the current situation.”

Ronaldo is desperate to leave Old Trafford this summer, after only returning last year from Juventus.

The 37-year-old has only been linked with Atletico Madrid and Chelsea.

