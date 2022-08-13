Home NEWS Transfer: Watford boss, Edwards confirms Super Eagles star’s move to Nottingham Forest
Nigeria international Emmanuel Dennis’ move to Nottingham Forest has been confirmed.

The Super Eagles forward was left out of Watford’s squad for tonight’s clash with Burnley.

And Watford manager, Rob Edwards confirmed that the player’s exit ‘is progressing’.

The striker is in Nottingham undergoing a medical ahead of a move to Forest, and according to the Hornets’ head coach, the reason for his absence at Vicarage Road tonight is clear.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Edwards said:: “It’s progressing. I said in the media yesterday that everyone who we picked in the squad tonight would be fully focused and with us, and so that one’s progressing.”

