Transfer: Very good footballer, perfect – Darren Bent tells Man United to sign Chelsea star

Former Tottenham man, Darren Bent has told Manchester United to rather go for Chelsea’s young midfielder, Conor Gallagher, instead of signing Carrasco from Atletico Madrid.

Before now, Manchester United have been linked with three Atletico players, Morata, Brazilian forward Mathues Cunha and Portuguese Joao Felix.

But the moves seem not to be coming through and the Red Devils are shifting their attention to Carasco, who according to Daily Telegraph, is valued at £25million.

And Bent believes Gallagher would be ‘perfect’ for Man United, adding that the club should not feel under pressure to sign bigger names.

“Putting superstars together at times just doesn’t fit. Sometimes it may be a lesser player but their mentality is spot-on,” Bent said on Drivetime.

“I heard talk about Conor Gallagher at United. His mentality, his dedication to playing football, his attitude, his hunger, he would be perfect.

“At the end of that, he’s a very, very good footballer. He’d be perfect for someone like Manchester United.”

