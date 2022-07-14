Home NEWS Transfer: Two top players to join Chelsea after Koulibaly revealed
Transfer: Two top players to join Chelsea after Koulibaly revealed

The two top players that are set to join Chelsea after Kalidou Koulibaly have been revealed.

Koulibaly is all set to join Chelsea from Napoli on a five-year deal this summer.

A deal for the Senegal defender is now at an advanced stage, with Chelsea having agreed to a transfer fee of around £33.8m with Napoli.

According to football transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are working to sign both Manchester City’s Nathan Ake and Paris Saint-Germain’s Presnel Kimpembe after Koulibaly’s arrival at Stamford Bridge.

In a tweet via his Twitter handle, Romano tweeted on Wednesday: “Chelsea are working to sign both Nathan Aké and Presnel Kimpembé after Kalidou Koulibaly. Negotiations in progress for both with Man City and Paris Saint-Germain.

“Koulibaly will sign soon, Kimpembé and Aké are Tuchel priorities as de Ligt is close to join Bayern.”

