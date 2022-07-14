transfer:-two-top-players-to-join-chelsea-after-koulibaly-revealed

The two top players that are set to join Chelsea after Kalidou Koulibaly have been revealed.

Koulibaly is all set to join Chelsea from Napoli on a five-year deal this summer.

A deal for the Senegal defender is now at an advanced stage, with Chelsea having agreed to a transfer fee of around £33.8m with Napoli.

According to football transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are working to sign both Manchester City’s Nathan Ake and Paris Saint-Germain’s Presnel Kimpembe after Koulibaly’s arrival at Stamford Bridge.

In a tweet via his Twitter handle, Romano tweeted on Wednesday: “Chelsea are working to sign both Nathan Aké and Presnel Kimpembé after Kalidou Koulibaly. Negotiations in progress for both with Man City and Paris Saint-Germain.

“Koulibaly will sign soon, Kimpembé and Aké are Tuchel priorities as de Ligt is close to join Bayern.”