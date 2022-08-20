Home NEWS Transfer: Turkish club, Fenerbahce interested in Iheanacho
Transfer: Turkish club, Fenerbahce interested in Iheanacho

by News
Turkish Super Lig giants, Fenerbahce have been linked with a move for Nigeria international Kelechi Iheanacho.

Iheanacho has played second fiddle to Jamie Vardy at Premier League club, Leicester City despite proving his class on numerous occasions.

The arrival of Zambia striker, Patson Daka last summer has further increased competition for a place in the team.

According to Turkish news outlet, Futbol Meydani, Fenerbahce have contacted Leicester City regarding a move for the striker.

Fenerbahce want to sign the 25-year-old on a season-long loan, with the option to make the move permanent at the end of the season.

Iheanacho has two years remaining on his contract with Leicester City.

