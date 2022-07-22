transfer:-tuchel-to-sanction-sale-of-four-chelsea’s-first-team-stars-after-arrival-of-latest-deal

Chelsea boss, Thomas Tuchel is ready to sell four Chelsea stars after completing a deal for Jules Kounde.

According to The Telegraph, the players include Timo Werner, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Hakim Ziyech and Michy Batshuayi.

However, Tuchel could be stuck with these unwanted players as Chelsea struggle to attract offers for them.

Chelsea are on the verge of announcing the arrival of France international, Kounde from Sevilla, having reached an agreement with both the player and the club.

The Blues have already signed Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly this summer.

The Telegraph reports that Tuchel is prepared to sanction the departures of a number of first-team regulars.

Chelsea are currently in the United States of America for their pre-season tour and Tuchel has already sent four players home, with Armando Broja and Levi Colwill likely to leave before the transfer deadline.