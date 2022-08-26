Home NEWS Transfer: Tuchel tells Boehly player to sign in next few hours
NEWSNews Africa

Transfer: Tuchel tells Boehly player to sign in next few hours

by News
9 views
transfer:-tuchel-tells-boehly-player-to-sign-in-next-few-hours

Chelsea boss, Thomas Tuchel, has reportedly told the club under the leadership of Todd Boehly to sign Barcelona striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, in the next few hours.

According to Spanish publication Sport, Tuchel is urging Boehly to intensify talks to bring the former Arsenal captain to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Tuchel is desperate for Chelsea to sign Aubameyang, so he has pleaded to Boehly, including the club’s hierarchy, to make one last effort to wrap up a deal within hours.

The German coached the Gabonese attacker during their time at Dortmund.

The report added that Chelsea have offered €20million (£17million) for the 33-year-old, although Barcelona hope they can receive more cash with add-ons.

In addition, there’s an agreement in principle for Aubameyang to sign a three-year contract with Chelsea.

Interestingly, Aubameyang appeared to wave goodbye to fans last night amid links of returning to the Premier League.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

BREAKING: Court dismisses FG’s suit seeking Abba Kyari’s...

Environmental officers nab 38 persons during sanitation in...

Fire service official dismissed after being caught on...

Champions League draw: Maldini names two teams that...

2023 guber zoning: Enugu East Senatorial District thanks...

NAPTIP identifies border States as transit, destination points...

Reactions trail Osun govt’s ban on roadside trading

You have failed Nigerians, tender public apology –...

EPL: Jones predicts Chelsea vs Leicester, Man Utd,...

Transfer: Casemiro speaks on Ronaldo leaving Man Utd

Leave a Reply