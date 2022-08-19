Home NEWS Transfer: Tuchel tells Boehly names of two players he wants Chelsea to sign
Chelsea coach, Thomas Tuchel, has told the club’s co-owner Todd Boehly the names of two players he wants him to sign this summer.

This claim was made by respected football transfer insider, Dean Jones.

According to Jones, Tuchel has informed Boehly to sign Barcelona’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Paris Saint-Germain’s Presnel Kimpembe.

“When he started looking into emergency signings for this team, Boehly asked Tuchel basically who he would love to have, and [Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang was one of those names that he gave to him,” Jones told GiveMeSport.

“He did not say it was a realistic one but said this is a player that could fit because of these reasons. And it was the same time he spoke about getting Kimpembe.”

