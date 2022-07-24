transfer:-tuchel-speaks-on-kounde’s-deal-after-4-0-defeat-to-arsenal

Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel has said there is no update on their bid to land Jules Kounde.

Tuchel was speaking after their 4-0 defeat to Arsenal in a pre-season friendly in Florida, US.

The Blues have added only Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly to the squad that finished in third place last season.

However, Tuchel has been keen to reinforce his defence, following the exits of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

Kounde has emerged as their next target, but Chelsea face a battle with Barcelona to land the Frenchman.

Tuchel said: “Koundé deal? I’ve no update.

“We had an urgent appeal for quality players and a huge amount of quality players.

“We got two quality players no doubt but we’re not competitive like this and you could see that today.”