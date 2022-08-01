transfer:-tuchel-set-to-sign-two-more-players-for-chelsea

Chelsea are “working on deals” to sign Wesley Fofana and Denzel Dumfries this summer, according to The Athletic.

Blues boss, Thomas Tuchel, is desperate to bring in more defenders ahead of the new season after losing Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

Tuchel has already added Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli and lost out on Jules Kounde and Matthijs de Ligt to Barcelona and Bayern Munich respectively.

During their pre-season tour of the United States, Tuchel provided an update on their hopes of adding more players to their defence.

He said: “We are looking for guys who can play on the left side.

“Toni (Rudiger) played on the left side and was not a left-footed guy, so maybe Kalidou [Koulibaly] can play there because he plays in a back-four on the left side, but let’s see what is possible.”