transfer:-tuchel-reveals-players-chelsea-will-not-buy

Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel, has insisted they won’t bring in players they are not “100% convinced” about.

Tuchel, speaking to the media on Friday, stated that there is no need to panic with the summer transfer market closing in a few weeks.

“We will not panic and try to sign players of which we are not 100 percent convinced. All signings so far are fantastic and help us.

“It’s a day-by-day business to coach the team and not lose your head as a coach too much over what could be.

“We are ambitious and work hard to strengthen our squad further but at the same time we are calm and all the energy and ambition goes into the group that is here. We still have time,” Tuchel said.

Chelsea has only brought in Raheem Sterling, Marc Cucurella and Kalidou Koulibaly this summer.

