transfer:-tuchel-reacts-to-kounde-‘snubbing-barcelona-for-chelsea’

Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel, has said there is “no news at the moment” when asked about the club’s attempt to sign Jules Kounde from Sevilla.

It is understood Kounde has snubbed a move to Barcelona and is close to joining the Blues.

When asked about the player turning down Barça to join Chelsea, Tuchel said: “This is what you say… but I will not comment on other players.

“No news at the moment. I will tell you if there will ever be news on Koundé.”

According to the UK Telegraph, Kounde is set to become the Blues’ third summer signing.

The Premier League side have beaten off competition from Barca for the Frenchman.

Chelsea will pay Sevilla £55million for Kounde and have offered the player a five-year contract.

