transfer:-tuchel-identifies-four-alternatives-as-kounde-snubs-chelsea-for-barcelona

Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel is being forced to consider alternatives with Barcelona set to sign Jules Koundé after agreeing a €50million fee with Sevilla.

According to the UK Guardian, the Blues have now shortlisted RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol, Atlético Madrid’s José María Giménez, Inter Milan’s Milan Skriniar and Villarreal’s Pau Torres as options.

This represents a change in plans for Chelsea, who had agreed a €55million fee for Kounde.

However, Barca stepped in to hijack the transfer, after Xavi spoke with Kounde personally and convinced him to wait.

Tuchel is looking to replace Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, who both left Stamford Bridge as free agent.

The Chelsea boss could also block Xavi’s attempts to sign Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso.