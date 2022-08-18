transfer:-tuchel-convinced-after-speaking-with-aubameyang

Chelsea boss, Thomas Tuchel, is convinced that Barcelona striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, will join the Blues after speaking with the former Arsenal captain.

According to respected journalist Ben Jacobs, Tuchel and Chelsea are confident that their latest offer for Aubameyang will be accepted by Barcelona.

Jacobs also disclosed that Chelsea would discuss personal terms with Aubameyang later today.

Chelsea and their Premier League rival Manchester United have been linked with a move to sign the Gabonese star this summer.

“Chelsea confident latest offer for Aubameyang will be accepted. They are yet to discuss personal terms with him with a meeting scheduled later today,” Jacobs tweeted on Thursday morning.

“As reported yesterday, Xavi has told Aubameyang he’s part of his plans. Tuchel also spoke to Aubameyang & convinced he’ll move.”

Tuchel coached Aubameyang during their time together at Dortmund.