transfer:-tottenham-currently-winning-other-top-teams-in-market

Sports pundit, Mark Goldbridge, has said that Tottenham are ‘winning the transfer window’.

Spurs have often been a laughing stock for their lack of “done deals” in previous transfer windows.

But the club under Antonio Conte have been very busy this time around in the 2022 summer.

Conte has made five significant signings, thus bringing in the likes of Yves Bissouma, Richarlison, Ivan Perisic, Fraser Forster and Clement Lenglet.

And Goldbridge believes Tottenham are already ahead of other clubs and have done better than anyone else in the Premier League.

“At this moment in time, Spurs are arguably winning the transfer window.

“Right now, I’d say they’re favourites to finish in the top four.”

