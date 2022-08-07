transfer:-timo-werner’s-new-club-confirmed-as-striker-leaves-chelsea-on-permanent-deal

Chelsea striker, Timo Werner is set to rejoin RB Leipzig on a permanent deal.

Werner left the Bundesliga club to sign for Chelsea in a £45million transfer in 2020.

The Germany international will now return the club where he burst onto the scene.

This was confirmed by football transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, on Sunday.

Romano tweeted: “Leipzig are set to sign Timo Werner from Chelsea, here we go!

“Been told it will be a permanent deal and NOT loan. Werner will leave Chelsea.

“First call @Plettigoal today, now final details being discussed – it’s done, personal terms are agreed since 1 month.”

Werner becomes the second striker to leave Stamford Bridge this summer, after Romelu Lukaku returned to Inter Milan on loan.