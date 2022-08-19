Transfer: Three teams battling to sign Sadiq – Almeria chief, El Assy

Almeria’s Chief Executive Officer and General Manager, Mohamed El Assy has revealed that three clubs are jostling to sign Umar Sadiq.

Sadiq played a key role in Almeria’s promotion to LaLiga from the Spanish Segunda Division last season.

The former AS Roma striker has scored 41 goals in 81 league appearances for the club.

The forward has been linked with a move away from the club with the likes of Villarreal, Getafe, Sevilla and Benfica said to be interested in his services.

The Rojiblancos €30m valuation of the Nigerian has, however, scared potential suitors away.

“Right now there are three teams that are fighting for him, but if he is sold, it will be at the price that we understand,” El Assy told La Voz de Almeria.

“There are two teams from Spain and one from abroad, but I can’t mention the names of the clubs competing to take Sadiq.”

El Assy however stated that the club will be open to having Sadiq stay around should no acceptable offer arrive before the end of the transfer window.

“If we get there, we want him, yes,” he added.

“But we are prepared for both scenarios: if he leaves or if he finally stays. So there is a possibility that he will stay.

“Everything will depend on the negotiations.”