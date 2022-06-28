Home NEWS Transfer: Thiago Silva welcomes Neymar to Chelsea
Chelsea defender, Thiago Silva, has welcomed Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar to join the Blues.

Silva and Neymar are international teammates with the Brazil national team.

Neymar is contracted with PSG till 2025, but the 30-year-old has been linked with a move away from the French Ligue 1 champions.

It was recently reported that Chelsea and Juventus are interested in acquiring the services of Neymar.

PSG are also willing to sell Neymar for a cut-price fee of €90 million.

Speaking to JC (via Sport Witness), Silva said, “He [Neymar] has to go to Chelsea. If it happens, it will be for the best.

“He needs no comments. So far, I don’t know anything, but I hope it comes to fruition.”

