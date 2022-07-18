transfer:-ten-hag-warns-maguire-after-manchester-united’s-latest-recruit

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag, has warned captain Harry Maguire that his decision to keep him as the club’s captain doesn’t guarantee him a first-team place at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag gave the warning after Man United officially signed Lisandro Martinez from Ajax.

The Dutchman said that Maguire needs to ‘prove’ his quality, adding that he expects more from him after the Red Devils confirmed a deal for the Argentine defender on Sunday.

Recall that Ten Hag has given Maguire a vote of confidence by letting the centre-back hold onto the armband, even though he struggled for form last season.

“Harry [Magure] is really impressive and I expect a lot from him,” Ten Hag said at a press conference in Melbourne when asked if Maguire is a first choice. “I always see the captaincy as an issue that I dictate.

“The team-building, for me, is an important point and I always talk about a group of leaders. The captain is a really important one and I am happy with him.

“We have good centre-halves and Harry is one of them,” Ten Hag added. “He can play on the left side and on the right because he is right-footed.

“I think he is (a first-choice player). He’s proved it in the past, but he has also to prove it in the present and in the future. I will support him everywhere I can. In the end, he has to do it by himself, and he has the qualities to do it.”