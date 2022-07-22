transfer:-ten-hag-blocks-man-utd-striker-from-leaving-because-of-ronaldo

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag will not allow Anthony Martial leave the club this summer, the UK Mirror reports.

This is because of the growing uncertainty over Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Old Trafford.

Martial has impressed Ten Hag so much on the club’s pre-season tour that he has been told he is staying put ahead of the new season.

United were open to the France international leaving permanently or going out on loan again before the September 1 transfer deadline.

But Ten Hag has blocked that decision, having seen him play over the past few weeks.

With Ronaldo’s future unsure, Ten Hag feels he cannot afford to let Martial go.

The Dutchman is confident he can get Martial back to his best and scoring regularly, but has warned the forward he must show complete focus to realise his potential.