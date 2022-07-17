transfer:-teddy-sheringham-names-two-players-man-united-should-sign-instead-of-de-jong

Manchester United legend, Teddy Sheringham, has named two players his former club should sign instead of Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong.

Man United had reached an agreement with Barcelona that would see them pay £63.7m up front plus a further £8.5m in add-ons for De Jong.

However, the Netherlands international is intent on staying at Barcelona and has shown no public indication that he would be prepared to join Man United.

Despite De Jong’s apparent reluctance to join the Red Devils this summer, Sheringham doubts the midfielder would ‘set the world alight’ at Old Trafford.

According to him, Man United should instead ‘break the bank’ for Tottenham’s Harry Kane or West Ham’s Declan Rice.

“Frenkie de Jong is a big name, but I don’t think he’s one that is going to set the world alight at United and really come in and grab it by the scruff of the neck,” Sheringham told the Daily Mail.

“If they would have gone out and broken the bank for Declan Rice or Harry Kane – I know West Ham and Spurs fans are going to castigate me again for saying this sort of thing – but that is what you’ve got to do to make a statement.

“Ten Hag has got one hell of a job on his hands to change the vibe of the dressing room around, but signings like that would change the whole ethos of where Man United are going.

“The signings that they have made are okay at best… and that is how fans will see it as well.”