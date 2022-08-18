SPORTS Transfer Talk: Dortmund the last chance for Ronaldo to leave Man Utd? by News August 19, 2022 August 19, 2022 5 views Cristiano Ronaldo is pushing for a move from Manchester United to Borussia Dortmund. Transfer Talk has the latest. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail News previous post Watson banned 11 games, maintains innocence next post Which clubs make the most profit in the transfer window? You may also like Cards marvel at ‘incredible’ Pujols after grand day August 19, 2022 Don’t underestimate Storm-Mystics; winner could be primed for... August 19, 2022 Which clubs make the most profit in the... August 19, 2022 Watson banned 11 games, maintains innocence August 19, 2022 Play ESPN’s fantasy football for free! August 17, 2022 A league all their own: Women-led grounds crew... August 15, 2022 Betting takeaways: Bad news, Bears; Ravens a cover... August 15, 2022 Breaking down the conference’s best players, games and... August 15, 2022 WNBA playoffs 2022: First-round predictions and the five... August 15, 2022 Mayfield starts for Panthers, Darnold tosses TD August 14, 2022 Leave a Reply Cancel reply