SPORTS Transfer Talk: Dortmund seek £103m for Bellingham amid Man Utd, Liverpool, Real Madrid interest by News June 29, 2022 June 29, 2022 0 views Borussia Dortmund want £103 million if they are to transfer Jude Bellingham this summer. Transfer Talk has the latest. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail News previous post The motivation behind Gabriel Jesus’ Arsenal move You may also like The motivation behind Gabriel Jesus’ Arsenal move June 29, 2022 Sources: Hawks get All-Star Murray from Spurs June 29, 2022 Curry to show sharpshooting wit as ESPYS host June 29, 2022 Bilas: Why NIL has been good for college... June 29, 2022 Perspectives from around college sports on NIL’s one-year... June 29, 2022 Top prospects for the 2022 NHL draft, led... June 29, 2022 ‘He looked like he belonged – and he... June 29, 2022 Rob Manfred: He doesn’t hate baseball; he wants... June 29, 2022 HBO signs boxing champ Reis for ‘True Detective’ June 29, 2022 Angels: Bradley broke elbow trying to join brawl June 29, 2022 Leave a Reply Cancel reply