Transfer: Step aside, you’re not doing Ten Hag any good – Bent tells Ferguson over Ronaldo

Former Tottenham star, Darren Bent has told ex-Manchester United boss, Alex Ferguson to ‘step back’ from the club’s fight to keep Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford.

According to Bent, Ferguson’s presence could undermine new manager Erik ten Hag.

Ronaldo is fighting to leave Old Trafford this summer and has not featured in United’s pre-season schedule.

The 37-year-old Portugal international wants to play in a team involved in the Champions League next season as Manchester United only managed to qualify for the Europa League.

The football icon wants to continue his strides in Europe’s elite competition and has insisted on leaving Old Trafford despite the intervention of Sir Ferguson.

Ferguson, who brought Ronaldo to Old Trafford and spent six years managing him at Old Trafford, made a rare appearance at Carrington and is said to have been involved in the talks in some capacity.

Bent says the ‘circus’ around Ronaldo can only be bad news for Ten Hag’s preparations for the season and claims Fergie should ‘step back’ to avoid the risk of undermining United’s new manager.

“Alex Ferguson is the greatest manager in Manchester United’s history, the greatest manager in Premier League history,’ he told talkSPORT.

“I don’t know what it would be like having someone like that overseeing you on the decision you make.

“It would be nice to see Fergie step back from it and let Ten Hag have a real go.

“I don’t think you can. You try and get as much money for him, you let him go.”