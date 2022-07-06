Home NEWS Transfer: Southampton, Rangers agree fee for Aribo
NEWSNews Africa

Transfer: Southampton, Rangers agree fee for Aribo

by News
6 views
transfer:-southampton,-rangers-agree-fee-for-aribo

Scottish Premiership club, Glasgow Rangers have agreed a fee for Nigerian midfielder, Joe Aribo.

The Saints will pay an initial £6m for the 25-year-old, according to The Athletic.

The fee could rise to £10m with add-ons.

Aribo has a £10m release clause on his contract and Rangers were determined not to sell him below that price.

The player has reportedly agreed personal terms with Southampton but is yet to pen a contract with the Premier League club.

Aribo scored nine goals and provided nine assists in 57 appearances across all competitions for the Gers last season.

He linked up Rangers from Charlton Athletic in 2019 penning a four-year contract.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

EFCC rescues 17-year-old abducted Yahoo apprentice from ritualists

Gabriel Jesus reacts after scoring twice for Arsenal...

UN reacts to assassination of ex-Japan PM, Shinzo...

Ogun 2023: Akinlade emerges PDP deputy guber candidate,...

I’m stunned – Biden reacts to assassination of...

APC petitions INEC, insists on Igini’s dismissal within...

Transfer: Di Maria joins Juventus as Tottenham Hotspur...

Why I withdrew from PDP governorship primary –...

President Buhari jets out of Abuja

Eid-el-Kabir: Be law-abiding, avoid dangerous driving – Police...

Leave a Reply